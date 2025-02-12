Pacific Palisades

Water main break floods intersection in Palisades burn zone

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A major water main break in the Pacific Palisades burn zone has caused flooding at an intersection.

The flooding was seen at Sunset Boulevard and Las Casas Avenue.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The incident happened in an area where homes had been destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was out on patrol when he spotted the water main break.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is on scene to work on the issue.

This article tagged under:

Pacific Palisades
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us