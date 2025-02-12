Water main break floods intersection in Palisades burn zone

A major water main break in the Pacific Palisades burn zone has caused flooding at an intersection.

The flooding was seen at Sunset Boulevard and Las Casas Avenue.

The incident happened in an area where homes had been destroyed by the Palisades Fire.

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was out on patrol when he spotted the water main break.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is on scene to work on the issue.