Two Rescued From Roof of Partially Submerged Car After Hollywood Hills Water Main Break

Firefighters used a ladder to help two people stranded on the roof of a car.

By Toni Guinyard

Two people stranded on the roof of a partially submerged car were rescued by firefighters following a water main break that flooded a Hollywood Hills.

The beak in a 12-inch pipe was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday at 2330 N Cahuenga Blvd. in the Hollywood Hills.

Two women were in a car that was almost entirely submerged under water as a result of the main break as water flowed down Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway. The women were able to safely make it to the roof of the car before responders arrived and helped them off with a ladder.

No injuries were reported,

The LAFD's Swift Water Rescue Team came to the scene to survey the area and ensure there were no other people or cars stranded. They positioned a ladder on the ground and extended it to the car, creating a bridge for the women to cross.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power responded to shut off the water.

The CHP said the northbound 101 Freeway exit at Highland Avenue will be closed until further notice. The Metro 224 line off of Cahuenga Boulevard will be closed, and riders will have to take the bus on Lankershim Boulevard instead.

Several past water breaks have occurred in the last two years on March 21, Jan. 27, Sept. 1, 2021 and Oct. 22 at the same location.

