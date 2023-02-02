Hollywood

Water Main Break in Hollywood Sends Water 30 Feet in Air, Floods Streets

By Staff Reports

Fire crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a water main break in Hollywood that was causing water to rush out onto the streets Thursday night. 

Newschopper4 was over the scene where water was gushing out from the ground.

The incident was reported at around 9:30 p.m. near 6050 W. Fountain Ave where water was shooting out up to about 30 feet in the air.

Aerial footage showed the roof of a home nearby had collapsed and "a sinkhole appears to be forming," according to LAFD.

Several homes in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

