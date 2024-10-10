Long Beach

Water main break prompts boil water notice in Long Beach

By City News Service

Utility officials have issued a boil water notice on Thursday to certain Long Beach residents after experiencing low water pressures during a “significant water main break.”

The break occurred Wednesday at 3502 Orange Ave., according to the Long Beach Utilities Department, which issued the notice in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water.    

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It applies to the following areas:

  • 90805 ZIP code (east of the Long Beach Freeway);
  • 90806 ZIP code (between Orange Avenue and Cherry Avenue, north of Spring Street if serviced by the Long Beach Utilities Department);    
  • 90807 ZIP code.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Residents and businesses in these areas were advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.

The utility is conducting specialized monitoring of water quality in the affected areas in coordination with DDW, and will inform residents when the water has been deemed safe to drink.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us