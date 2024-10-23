CHP

Water main break prompts closure of lanes on 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights

By Staff Reports

Part of the 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights has been closed due to a water main break early Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m., near the Fourth Street exit. The water main break happened at the intersection of Boyle and Second streets, causing water to flood that part of the freeway.

Authorities issued a SigAlert for the closure of the highway, in both southbound directions for an indefinite period of time. However, they opened the northbound lanes shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or find alternate routes.

