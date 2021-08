A water main break prompted closure of some streets in the Sherman Oaks area on Wednesday.

The problem, which resulted in flooding, was reported shortly after midnight near Woodman Avenue and Riverside Drive, and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were sent to the scene.

Authorities advised motorists to avoid the area while repairs were made. The closures were continuing after daybreak. Repairs are expected to take until about 2 p.m.