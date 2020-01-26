Water Main Break Stalls Traffic In Hollywood

A water main break on Highland Ave. Sunday morning left at least 21 businesses impacted and roads shut down, according to the LA Department of Water and Power.

The water main break was reported at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, said LADWP. A LAPD Watch commander said that a sinkhole formed as a result of the water main break.

The southbound lanes on Highland Ave. between Fountain Ave. and Lexington Ave. were shut down for repairs as of Sunday morning.

LADWP estimates that section of Highland will be shut down for around 12 hours.