Water Main Breaks in Harvard Park, Shutting Down Service for 29 LADWP Customers

A water main break in the Harvard Park neighborhood of Los Angeles early Sunday morning caused 29 LA Department of Water and Power customers to go without services Sunday.

The LADWP said a 6-inch cast iron main pipe ruptured around 1:30 a.m., in the 1500 block of west 71st Street.

Technicians shut off the line around 6:05 a.m., leaving at least 29 DWP customers without service.

Crews are working to repair a water hydrant and the pipe itself, and the DWP hopes to have services restored later on Sunday.

No other information was immediately available.