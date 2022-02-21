Water Off Limits In Newport Beach Following Sewage Spill

A sewage spill in Newport Beach forced the closure of ocean waters from the west end of Newport Bay to 8th Street on Monday.

The OC Health Care Agency's Environmental Health Division announced the closure Monday morning, noting that approximately 35,000 to 50,000 gallons of sewage leaked into the area due to a blocked sewer line of a restaurant in Newport Bay.

The affected area will remain closed to swimming, surfing and diving until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.

For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, call 714-433-6400 or visit this website.