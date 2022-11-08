November Storm

Water Rescue Underway After Two Vehicles Spotted in LA River

LAFD firefighters said the vehicles appeared to be unoccupied.

By Staff and wire reports

Getty Images

Two cars were spotted in the Los Angeles River on Tuesday morning, prompting a full river rescue response from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One white car and one black car were seen in the rushing water and passed the Washington Street Bridge just after 8 a.m.

Firefighters in the rescue team were working to determine whether there were people trapped inside the cars. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was trapped, or who those people might be.

Around 8:30 a.m., LAFD firefighters said the vehicles appeared to be unoccupied, but a search was underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

