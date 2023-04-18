California

Water Supply Beneath the Surface: Why Groundwater Matters

By David Biggar and Heather Navarro

When we think about water in California, we often focus on what we can see: the snow pack, the reservoirs, and the aqueducts.

But there’s a major part of the water supply that we don’t see because it’s hidden under the surface: groundwater.

This isn’t a huge underground lake. Groundwater is water that fills spaces and cracks within soil and rock. It’s kept in place by a less permeable rock layer, such as bedrock.

Crews reach the groundwater by drilling wells and pump it to the surface.

California gets 40% of its water this way, but that’s presented a major issue.

The groundwater isn’t unlimited.

Years of drought – and in some cases decades – of little regulation on usage have allowed for over-pumping of the groundwater. 

Urbanized areas have changed how groundwater is replenished.

As rain falls, it goes into the storm drains or gets stuck above the pavement.

It’s not really soaking through. Unlike the open area, where water is allowed to percolate back into the aquifer, allowing the levels to come back up.

So, what happens as the water level ends up dropping?

Some of the wells end up dry, meaning we have to deepen the wells or new wells have to be drilled to reach the water.

In some cases, though, continued over-pumping can also lead to subsidence, or gradual sinking of land. 

The soil and the rocks end up compressing and the land sinks. This actually has been a huge problem in the Central Valley and is unfortunately not reversible.

The more the land compresses, the less water you can store.

Remember to conserve water, not just to help the water that we can see, but also the water that’s below our feet.

