Water Use Warnings in Effect at Several LA County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters at 5 different beaches.

By City News Service

Officials have issued health warnings for ocean water use at several beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in ocean waters at the following beaches:

  • Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey;
  • Santa Monica Pier;
  • Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach;
  • Pico-Kenter Storm Drain at Santa Monica Beach (Santa Monica Tower 20);
  • Herondo Street Storm Drain at Hermosa Beach (Hermosa Tower TK).

The warnings were issued Friday.

Meanwhile, warnings were lifted for Topanga Canyon Beach and Leo Carrillo State Beach in Malibu, where recent sample results identified water quality levels within state standards.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. To view the above map of impacted locations alongside more information, visit this website.

