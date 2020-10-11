shooting

Watts Shooting Leaves Two Injured

The two victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

By City News Service

Police tape
Getty Images

An early morning shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles Sunday wounded two people. 

The incident was reported at 2:20 a.m. at East 112th Street and Mona Boulevard, said Sgt. J. Salazar, of the Los Angeles Police Department' Southeast Station.

The two victims were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Because the shots were fired on the border of a community patrolled by the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, there was some question about who had jurisdiction to investigate, Salazar said.

Initially, sheriff's deputies responded and determined at least one person was shot at 2:20 a.m, according to a dispatcher with the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

“Our priority is always the safety of the victims,'' said Lt. Alex Kim, of the sheriff's department's Century Station, explaining that Mona Boulevard serves as the boundary between their department and LAPD. “Because it's on the border ... a lot of times both agencies will send resources there to try to help out the victims.”

In this case, the LAPD was determined to be the agency responsible for the investigation, Kim said.

LA County Oct 11

LA County Sees a Rise in COVID-19 Cases This Week

Covina 15 hours ago

Tesla Pursuit Driver Leaves the Scene of Crash That Left Passenger Injured

This article tagged under:

shootingWattslocal
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us