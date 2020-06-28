protests

Wave Of Police Protests, Pride Marches Continue Throughout SoCal

As the protests continue, the focus has broadened to include a range of other issues including the debate over who deserves to be memorialized with a statue, Hollywood casting and gentrification.

By City News Service

People protest against the death of George Floyd and others in police custody, as they support the Black Lives Matter movement outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California on June 24, 2020. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Demonstrations and other activities in the Southland, and across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality have entered a second month with no signs of waning.

The ongoing actions were sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and face-down on the ground.

The officer was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest were also fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Events on Sunday's schedule in Los Angeles and Orange Counties include:

Ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations:

  • 10 a.m. at the Los Angeles Public Library's Memorial Branch, 4625
    W. Olympic Blvd.
  • 10 a.m.  at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.
  • 10 a.m. in Gardena at 14118 S. Vermont Ave.
  • 11 a.m. in Downey, Pride March at City Hall, 11111 Brookshire Ave.
  • 11 a.m. in Granada Hills at HOPE's House Christian Ministries,
    10654 Balboa Blvd.
  • 11 a.m. in Costa Mesa, a LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter Protest at the corner of Newport and Harbor boulevards
  • Noon in Sherman Oaks at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd.
  • Noon in North Hollywood, LGBTQ+Pride Celebration, North Hollywood Park, 11455 W. Magnolia Blvd.
  • 1 p.m. in Long Beach at Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave.
  • 2 p.m. downtown Los Angeles at City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.
  • 2 p.m. in Gardena, Justice for Andres Guardado, at 711 W. Redondo Beach Blvd.
  • 4:30 p.m. in Hawthorne, a Celebration of Life/#SayHerName Vigil, Jim Thorpe Park, 14100 Prairie Ave
