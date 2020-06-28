Wave Of Police Protests, Pride Marches Continue Throughout SoCal

Demonstrations and other activities in the Southland, and across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality have entered a second month with no signs of waning.

The ongoing actions were sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and face-down on the ground.

The officer was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest were also fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

As the protests continue, the focus has broadened to include a range of other issues including the debate over who deserves to be memorialized with a statue, Hollywood casting and gentrification.

Events on Sunday's schedule in Los Angeles and Orange Counties include:

Ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations: