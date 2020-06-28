Wave Of Police Protests, Pride Marches Continue Throughout SoCal

Demonstrations and other activities in the Southland, and across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality have entered a second month with no signs of waning.
The ongoing actions were sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed when a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and face-down on the ground.
The officer was fired and has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved in the arrest were also fired and have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
As the protests continue, the focus has broadened to include a range of other issues including the debate over who deserves to be memorialized with a statue, Hollywood casting and gentrification.
Events on Sunday's schedule in Los Angeles and Orange Counties include:
Ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations:
- 10 a.m. at the Los Angeles Public Library's Memorial Branch, 4625
W. Olympic Blvd.
- 10 a.m. at Plummer Park, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd.
- 10 a.m. in Gardena at 14118 S. Vermont Ave.
- 11 a.m. in Downey, Pride March at City Hall, 11111 Brookshire Ave.
- 11 a.m. in Granada Hills at HOPE's House Christian Ministries,
10654 Balboa Blvd.
- 11 a.m. in Costa Mesa, a LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter Protest at the corner of Newport and Harbor boulevards
- Noon in Sherman Oaks at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd.
- Noon in North Hollywood, LGBTQ+Pride Celebration, North Hollywood Park, 11455 W. Magnolia Blvd.
- 1 p.m. in Long Beach at Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave.
- 2 p.m. downtown Los Angeles at City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.
- 2 p.m. in Gardena, Justice for Andres Guardado, at 711 W. Redondo Beach Blvd.
- 4:30 p.m. in Hawthorne, a Celebration of Life/#SayHerName Vigil, Jim Thorpe Park, 14100 Prairie Ave