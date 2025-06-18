Waymo to expand autonomous service across more of LA

Waymo will expand its autonomous ride-hailing service across key areas of Los Angeles beginning Wednesday, marking the company's second major service expansion in the region this year.

The expansion will give riders access to Playa del Rey, Ladera Heights, Echo Park, Silver Lake and the full stretch of Sunset Boulevard, according to the company. Waymo said it will also offer direct routes from Mid-City to Inglewood and Westchester via La Cienega and La Brea.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“We're very proud of this progress -- we're the first (autonomous vehicle) service operating at real scale and we continue to see growing demand and trust in our services,'' the company said in a statement.

With the expansion, Waymo will operate across more than 120 square miles of Los Angeles County.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The self-driving car service suspended service in downtown Los Angeles last week after anti-immigration enforcement protesters vandalized and set fire to several Waymo vehicles. It's unclear why protesters targeted Waymo vehicles, which are operated by Alphabet, Google's parent company.

Waymo also announced new service coverage Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley. The company also operates in Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas.

The company has long operated in San Francisco, where its white autonomous taxis are a common sight. It began offering driverless rides in Los Angeles in November 2024, following months of testing.