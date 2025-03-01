‘We don't have time for pity.' Altadena family loses four homes in Eaton Fire 

The Williams family, grounded from the beginning in Altadena’s historic Black neighborhood, Jane’s Village, lost four of their family homes to the Eaton Fire.

Although the homes are gone, matriarch Mathilda Williams is grateful to have her four daughters by her side.

“We don’t have time for pity,” said Williams. “It's not so much the structure. That doesn't make the family. It's us that makes the family. And we were all safe. We got out. We didn’t get anything out of the houses, but you know, it'll be alright.”

And that family can be described as resilient, smart and strong, according to Corie Gilliam, Mathilda’s son-in-law

“They're the epitome of closeness. And what family truly is,” Gilliam said.

Like their bond, the location of their four homes were also just as close.

“One person started something, the other person got involved and it all became, whether we wanted it to or not sometimes, one big group,” said Kathy Willams, a relative.

Almost all of the cottages of Jane’s Village, which was getting ready to celebrate its 100 years, were lost in the fire. However, the significance of that neighborhood is found in the memories of the Williams sisters.

“It was a Black mecca, one of the first. So one of the first places where I know as I grew up, 90% Black, if not more,” said Eshele Williams.

And the eldest, Kimberly, even bought her grandmother’s home just a stone’s throw from mom.

“I think from her mom, to my mom, they taught us problem-solving. You know, it does no good to think about what-ifs. Okay, what's the next step? What do we do now?” said Kimberly.

As the fire approached their homes, 17 fleeing family members gathered in a caravan with their dogs, cats and even Mathilda’s 47-year-old parrot.

“My son said he won't get in the thing. He won't get in the cage. I said, ‘You better shove that bird in the cage and come on,'” said Mathilda.

The family, grounded in humor, continues to remain hopeful for what the future holds.

“It's gonna be better than what it was. And I'm just waiting for the moment for it to happen.”