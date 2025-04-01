A free concert dedicated to first responders and those impacted by the January wildfires is set to take place at the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night.

As the “We Love LA” is set to kick off at 8 p.m., the star-studded cast, including seven-time Grammy winner and pop star icon Christina Aguilera, are scheduled to perform.

Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will lead the LA Philharmonic concert featuring Gerald Clayton, the Palisades Charter High School Band.

The show will also include the music of LA Phil collaborators John Williams and Gabriela Ortiz alongside selections from Mahler, Gershwin, Canon and more.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Los Angeles Master Chorale will also perform.

The performances will broadcasted on live radio throughout the state on Classical California KUSC in Los Angeles (91.5FM) and on Classical California KDFC in San Francisco (90.3FM) or their respective websites.

The program will remain posted online for a week following the concert.

Thousands of first responders from across the state and beyond, reaching as far north as Canada and south as Mexico, battled flames across multiple areas for three and half weeks.

The two largest fires burned a combine 37,469 acres as the Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres and the Eaton Fire scorched 14,021 acres resulting in billions in damage and thousands of lost homes.