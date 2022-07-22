‘We Need More Black People at the Stadium': Mookie Betts Displays Message on Shirt by LA Clothing Company

The Dodgers and Giants continue their big series tonight at Dodger Stadium in what has been a big week for the team as they hosted the All Star Game on Tuesday.

But there’s a moment from that night, people are still talking about,

The second half of the season is underway.

But across the country news outlets have still been talking about a message from the All-Star Game, from Dodger Mookie Betts, a Dodger known for big plays and big hits.

But on Tuesday Mookie Betts had a big message for people across America.

Before the All Star Game, Betts wore a shirt with the words “We Need More Black People At The Stadium.”

“With or without Mookie Betts wearing it or not this is what we were going to strive for in the first place,” Casey Lynch, CEO pf Bricks and Wood, the apparel company who created the shirt.

The lifelong Dodger fan came up with the concept a few weeks ago.

“We’re not here to beat around the bush, dance around the conversation, we need to figure out how to get more black people in the stadium,” Lynch said. “We didn’t create it to have this moment, we created it because we stand by the message.

After a post on social media, the right fielder spotted the shirt and told his manager he wanted to wear it on one of baseball’s biggest nights.

And after receiving it, he wore it and posted on his Instagram saying….’We *will* diversify baseball.’

“I think grateful is an understatement to a degree,” Lynch said.

Since then, the message and sales have taken off.

“It’s just a snowball effect,” said Kevin Wong, the company’s art director. “We have been in the warehouse all week just packing orders. It’s great to see for us, but also for the message it’s bigger than us.”

This apparel company started in 2015, and they are growing.

Lynch says they speak to their audience through product. And with help from an All-Star, their latest message was a home run.

“You don’t have to support it, you don’t have to like it, but the conversation, the reaction is always the healthiest part for me,” Lynch said. “I don’t want it to stop here, I want it to keep going.”