Family members of the garment workers who were detained by federal agents during Friday’s immigration raids demanded the release of their loved ones while holding their pictures and sharing personal stories during a news conference Monday.

Among the three immigration operations last Friday, two raids targeted the offices of Ambience, a clothing company, for alleged use of “fictitious” immigration documents, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said last week.

Federal officials also confirmed that at least 45 people were arrested from Friday’s raids, with 44 people detained for “administrative” reasons while another person was taken into custody for “obstruction.”

The relatives said they have not been able to obtain information about where the workers are being held, whether they are facing deportation or if they've been charged with a crime.

Montserrat Arrazola is one of the people gathered outside the Ambience warehouse to demand due process for their family members

“(I’m feeling) a bit empty because there’s a base missing in our home,” said the college student as she demanded the release of her father Jorge Luis “He is the breadwinner of our family, our support, especially for my younger brothers, My father is part of this community.”

Claiming that immigration agents “kidnapped” the workers, the families also demanded local representatives hold ICE accountable while urging the federal government to respect the sanctuary state of Los Angeles and California.