Warm Weather Tips: Your Stay-Cool Strategy for This Week’s Heat Wave

Temperatures will climb into the 90s and triple digits this week as Southern California sizzles in a spring heat wave.

So, how are you going to stay cool?

Ice cubes, Ice cream or Ice water are certainly what we need with the heat wave It is important to keep your cool during this dangerous hot spell, and here are some suggestions.

Heat Tips

Stay hydrated! The more hydrated you are, the more effective your body will be at keeping you cool.

Drink water – not fizzy and alcoholic drinks, which will dehydrate you. Kids like sweet drinks. Make sure you give them water with strawberries, oranges or kiwi to sweeten the water. Avoid sugar and caffeinated drinks!

Do not wait until you are thirsty until you drink water. Stay one step ahead of the thirst and drink water throughout the day. This is paramount when you are exercising, working outdoors or if you are taking medications or have a health condition. Keep a water within reach — at your desk, in your car or in your bag — so that you will be reminded to drink.

Fruits and vegetables tend to have high water contents, which make them great options for helping you meet your hydration needs.

Keep water at moderate temperatures. You drink more fluid when it is just the right temperature, not too hot and not too cold. Beware of energy drinks. Popular energy drinks are vastly different from sports drinks. They are full of caffeine and sugar and can be dehydrating instead of thirst-quenching.

Avoid exercise in the middle of the day. If you need to exercise outside, do it early in the morning when the temperature is lower.

Wear lightweight, light-colored natural fabrics like cotton and linen, as these will help your skin breathe and let your sweat evaporate, cooling you down.

We sweat around half a pint daily from both feet (and we wonder why they stink), so if you can, wear sandals or flip-flops to let your foot sweat evaporate.

To cool down quickly, run your wrists under a cold tap or keep a water spray in the fridge for a quick cooling spritz to the face.

Keep some wet wipes in your bag so you can freshen up your hands, face, and neck if you get hot or clammy.

Want to stay cool at night? One way is to wash your feet in cool water or take a cold shower before bedtime – especially if you get hot during the night or have hot sweats.

Use a fan to circulate air from open windows. Keep your blinds or curtains drawn during the day, so your home does not heat up while you are out. Turn off big appliances and help prevent brown outs!

To cool down in bed, try keeping your pillowcase or sheets in a plastic bag in the fridge during the day. Put them back on the bed at night. The fabric will stay cool when you are trying to get to sleep.

And bring your pets in and make sure they have shade and water.

Record highs are in this week's forecast. Shanna Mendiola has the forecast for Tuesday May 26, 2020.

Sam DiGiovanna is a 35-year fire service veteran. He started with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, served as Fire Chief at the Monrovia Fire Department and currently serves as Chief at the Verdugo Fire Academy in Glendale.