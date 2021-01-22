Blast of Winter Cold Socks SoCal Ahead of Rain and Snow

What to Know Scattered showers are possible Friday into Saturday evening, along with snow in the mountains.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but another storm system moves in that night. That storm will bring heavier rain and even colder temperatures through Monday.

The next system arrives Wednesday, and it's likely to be the strongest.

Clouds will increase Friday and so will the chance of rain as a winter storm moves into Southern California.

The more seasonable weather comes after a week of dry conditions and Santa Ana winds. Cold and wet weather will be moving into the region starting Friday, bringing a slight chance of rain and mountain snow as a storm in Northern California moves south.

"That is just Storm No. 1," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "It moves in today, it's going to linger through tomorrow, then it wraps up late Saturday evening."

An upper-level low-pressure system will make its way into SoCal Friday, meaning cool weather through the weekend. The initial system will include a potential for some light rain, along with snow in higher elevations, through Saturday evening.

Rainfall totals will not amount to much with most areas receiving under one-quarter inch of rainfall. Local amounts up to around one-half inch are possible across the San Gabriel Mountains.

The snow level is expected to drop to about 5,000 feet Friday, then down to 4,000 feet Friday night and Saturday. That will likely lead to hazardous driving conditions in the mountains and along the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

Any outdoor plans are likely safe for Saturday night into Sunday, but by Sunday afternoon, another storm system will make its way into the area. That storm will bringmore light rain across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Afternoon temperatures will struggle in the 50s to lower 60s with cool overnight low temperatures.

The strongest storm is expected by the middle of next week. That system is tapping into an atmospheric river, which acts like a conveyor belt of moisture over the Pacific ushering wet weather into Southern California.

Debris flows are possible as that storm stays around through next Friday.