Ring Those Wedding Bells Because LA County Is Issuing Marriage Licenses Again

Wedding bells are ringing again in Los Angeles County.

For the first time since a stay-at-home order was issued in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, marriage license are being issued in Los Angeles County. Couples can begin making appointments online after an executive order by the governor permitted county clerks in California to resume issuing marriage licenses using video conferencing.

"We're going to start out slow, make sure our system is working," said

Dean Logan, county registrar-recorder and clerk. "We know people are excited. We want this to be a positive experience when times are somewhat uncertain."

Here’s what to know.

One individual must be a resident of Los Angeles County.

Both individuals must be in the same place in the State of California.

Both individuals must have valid government identification.

Must have an Internet connection and a device with video/audio capabilities (desktop, laptop, tablet or phone).

