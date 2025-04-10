LAPD

Weezer bassist's wife fired her weapon at officers, LAPD says

Jillian Shriner was booked for attempted murder of a peace officer.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities said the wife of a Weezer band member fired her weapon at officers while ignoring the order to put down her weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday, shedding more light into Wednesday’s shooting in Eagle Rock.

Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, became injured after she was shot by police officers, who were searching for three people involved in a hit-and-run crash on a freeway.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers,”  Jennifer Forkish, LAPD Director of Communications, told NBC News.

Shriner was booked for attempted murder of a peace officer, Forkish added.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The chaotic chain of events began after authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on the 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock near Figueroa Street Wednesday afternoon. in the San Gabriel Valley community east of Los Angeles. 

When a driver and passengers abandoned the car following the collision and ran into a neighborhood near Eagle Vista Drive and Figueroa Street, officers began scouting around. During that search, Shriner came out of her home and began firing her weapon, the LAPD said.

Shriner was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. No officers were injured, police said.

According to the LAPD, a 9mm handgun was recovered from her home.

Los Angeles 18 hours ago

Wife of Weezer band member shot by police as officers searched Eagle Rock neighborhood

Eagle Rock Apr 8

Hit-and-run investigation ends in police shooting in Eagle Rock

This article tagged under:

LAPDEagle Rock
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us