Welcome to the world, leaplings! Southern California hospitals deliver Leap Year babies

Several babies born across Southern California Friday already beat the odds – one in 1,461 to be exact.

As it’s “very rare” to have babies on a Leap Year, new parents and hospital staffers at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach threw a special welcome-to-the-world party for seven newborns who will be celebrating their birthday every four years.

“It never gets old,” Dr. Lisa Delong, who delivered four of the seven Leap Day babies born at the hospital Friday. “It’s exciting today as it was my first delivery nearly 30 years ago.”

But not all moms are excited to give birth on Leap.

“Some of them are hoping the keep the baby in so they can avoid being born on a Leap Day,” said Dr. Kirsten Devin, who was hoping to deliver her first Leap Day baby. “I myself have three patients in labor, so I’m hoping they will be delivered today.”

The first baby born at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach was Lila Anna Herrera, who came into the world at 12:22 a.m. Friday. Her father said the family will celebrate Lila’s birthday either on Feb. 28 or March 1 on non-Leap Years and do a big birthday bash for his daughter every four years.

Kaiser Permanente Bladwin Park and Anaheim medical centers also welcomed a couple of leaplings early Friday.

Baby Daniella was delivered at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center at 1:17 a.m. at 7 pounds, 10 ounces while the Haigh family welcomed a baby girl at 2.17 a.m. at Kaiser Permanente Anaheim Medical Center.

Samantha Placencia and Nathaniel Vasquez welcomed their baby girl, Daniella, at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center early Friday.

It’s not clear how many babies would be born on 2024 Leap day but on average, about 10,000 babies come into the world per day in the U.S.

It’s estimated that about 5 million people worldwide were born on Feb. 29, according to the Associated Press.

One of the most notable people who were born on Leap Day is Superman.