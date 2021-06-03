Dodger Dogs

We'll be Frank, the New Meatless Dodger Dogs Are to Die For

The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is billed as the first pea-protein-based hot dog in the country, smoked with maple hardwood chips to "recreate the ballpark flavor" while also containing the same amount of protein as a traditional hot dog.

By City News Service

Chicago-based food supplier Greenleaf Foods announced Thursday a multi-year deal with the Dodgers to provide fans with the first official plant-based Dodger Dog.

The plant-based dog is also cholesterol-and nitrate-free.

"The Dodger Dog is one of the most iconic hot dogs in America, so we're excited to offer a plant-based version that's just as crave-worthy," Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods, said in a statement. "Field Roast is proud to partner with the Dodger organization to bring the Signature Stadium Dog to Dodger Nation, and we know that it will quickly amass its own league of loyal fans."

The plant-based dogs will also be sold at grocery stores nationwide in packs of six.

