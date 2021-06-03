We'll be Frank, the New Meatless Dodger Dogs Are to Die For

Chicago-based food supplier Greenleaf Foods announced Thursday a multi-year deal with the Dodgers to provide fans with the first official plant-based Dodger Dog.

The Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog is billed as the first pea-protein-based hot dog in the country, smoked with maple hardwood chips to "recreate the ballpark flavor" while also containing the same amount of protein as a traditional hot dog.

The first official Plant-Based Dodger Dog is coming to Dodger Stadium, thanks to @FieldRoast! The Signature Stadium Dog is the first plant-based hot dog to be made from pea protein instead of soy and will be available at select concession stands around the stadium. pic.twitter.com/MxhFy2lhZI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 3, 2021

The plant-based dog is also cholesterol-and nitrate-free.

"The Dodger Dog is one of the most iconic hot dogs in America, so we're excited to offer a plant-based version that's just as crave-worthy," Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods, said in a statement. "Field Roast is proud to partner with the Dodger organization to bring the Signature Stadium Dog to Dodger Nation, and we know that it will quickly amass its own league of loyal fans."

The plant-based dogs will also be sold at grocery stores nationwide in packs of six.