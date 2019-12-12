free and cheap

A Credit Union Will Be Randomly Surprising Families With Free Christmas Trees this Weekend

The tree giveaway will be at random.

By Janette Villafana

Christmas tree in living room
Siri Stafford

As the Christmas spirit begins to spread across Southern California, Wescom Credit Union prepares to host their fifth annual Christmas tree giveaway this Saturday Dec. 14.

The event is part of their #WescomKindness program. Wescom will be picking up the tab for Southern California families at select tree lots across the region. It will be completely at random, so families can't wait in line to score a fir.

The credit union will be paying for Christmas trees up to $100 worth in value per family. 

They will be spreading the holiday spirit at 15 different locations with each secret pop-up giving away $2,000 worth of Christmas trees. 

 The neighborhoods that will be participating include:

  • Anaheim
  • Costa Mesa
  • Corona
  • Harbor City
  • Irvine
  • Palms
  • Palmdale
  • Rancho Cucamonga
  • Riverside
  • Sherman Oaks
  • Simi Valley
  • Thousand Oaks
  • Torrance
  • Valencia
  • Westwood

“Supporting SoCal communities through acts of #WescomKindness, such as our annual Christmas tree giveaway, is one of our favorite ways to let people know that we care,” said Tamar Atamian, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Wescom. “It’s really heartwarming for us to see people’s faces light up when they find out their tree is being paid for by Wescom.”

Opening times vary by lot location, typically at 9 or 10 a.m.

