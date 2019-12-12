A Credit Union Will Be Randomly Surprising Families With Free Christmas Trees this Weekend

As the Christmas spirit begins to spread across Southern California, Wescom Credit Union prepares to host their fifth annual Christmas tree giveaway this Saturday Dec. 14.

The event is part of their #WescomKindness program. Wescom will be picking up the tab for Southern California families at select tree lots across the region. It will be completely at random, so families can't wait in line to score a fir.

The credit union will be paying for Christmas trees up to $100 worth in value per family.

They will be spreading the holiday spirit at 15 different locations with each secret pop-up giving away $2,000 worth of Christmas trees.

The neighborhoods that will be participating include:

Anaheim

Costa Mesa

Corona

Harbor City

Irvine

Palms

Palmdale

Rancho Cucamonga

Riverside

Sherman Oaks

Simi Valley

Thousand Oaks

Torrance

Valencia

Westwood

“Supporting SoCal communities through acts of #WescomKindness, such as our annual Christmas tree giveaway, is one of our favorite ways to let people know that we care,” said Tamar Atamian, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Wescom. “It’s really heartwarming for us to see people’s faces light up when they find out their tree is being paid for by Wescom.”

Opening times vary by lot location, typically at 9 or 10 a.m.