Reward offered in car-to-car shooting death of 22-year-old woman in West Athens

A reward was announced Tuesday in the shooting death of a driver who was about to enter a Los Angeles freeway when another driver pulled alongside the car and opened fire.

Reajonette Morgan, 22, was shot at about 7:45 p.m. July 2 as she approached a 105 Freeway entrance ramp at Vermont Avenue in West Athens. Another driver pulled up next to Morgan's white Mercedes-Benz and shot her several times before she crashed.

The shooter's vehicle, captured on security camera video, continued south of Vermont Avenue.

Authorities announced a $10,000 reward approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday for information leading to those responsible for the murder. Morgan's family members and friends were at a Tuesday Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department morning news conference when the reward was announced.

Her mother described Morgan as the other half of her heart.

"She had dreams, aspirations and a bright future ahead of her," her mother said. "She preparing to further her studies in criminal law. She was passionate and excited about it. Reajonette was full of life… with so much more to give."

Morgan loved to cook and was studying criminal justice at Los Angeles City College.

"You didn't just take my only daughter," her mother said. "You stole a piece of our family, her friends and countless lives she touched. What you did on that evening of July 2, 2024 has forever changed our lives. How has it changed yours? Can you honestly live with what you've done? Every day I grieve for the relationship that was cruelly taken.

"You didn't just take a life. You took away an entire lifetime of possibilities."

Morgan was southbound on Vermont Avenue from Imperial Highway when she stopped at a red light. Luna said more than a dozen rounds were fired at Morgan's car from the car the pulled up next to her.

Morgan was hospitalized, but died two days later on July 4.

Images of the car sought in connection with the shooting were displayed at Tuesday's news conference. It was identified as a blue 2016 to 2018 Honda Civic two-door couple with a front spoiler and custom rims and exhaust.

"This act of violence has not only absolutely shattered this family, but also left a gaping hole in our community," Sheriff Robert Luna said. "We really need your help in identifying this vehicle. This is what we consider to be a unique vehicle."

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800 222-TIPS (8477) or by using P3 Tips Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website. http://lacrimestoppers.org