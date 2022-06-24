West Coast States to Protect Women Seeking Abortion

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the governors of Washington and Oregon issued a Multi- State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom vowing to protect reproductive rights and help the women traveling to the West Coast seeking abortions following Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The agreement issued by the three states is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strip away constitutional rights that have been in place for half a century, leaving it to the states decision to regulate abortion. This decision will leave approximately 33.6 million women without access to safe abortions.

The three states are building a “West Coast offense” to protect patients' access to reproductive care, pledging to work together to protect patients and medical professionals providing reproductive health care.

They also vowed to protect against judicial and local law enforcement collaboration with out-of-state investigations. Inquiries and arrests regarding abortions performed in their states.

Newsom announced the West Coast plan in a video statement with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The Supreme Court has stripped women of their liberty and let red states replace it with mandated birth.



This is an attack on American freedom.



CA, OR and WA are creating the West Coast offensive. A road map for other states to stand up for women.



Time to fight like hell. pic.twitter.com/jBrJcTQVa8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 24, 2022

"California has banded together with Oregon and Washington to stand up for women, and to protect access to reproductive health care. We will not sit on the sidelines and allow patients who seek reproductive care in our states or the doctors that provide that care to be intimidated with criminal prosecution. We refuse to go back and we will fight like hell to protect our rights and our values,” Newsom said in a statement.

Companies have announced plans to help pay for travel to abortion states for their employees.

All three states are expecting an influx of patients seeking abortions from their neighboring conservative states.

Newsom signed into law a bill planned to protect abortion providers and volunteers in California from legal action in other states that are banning reproductive rights. California becoming a sanctuary state for those seeking abortions, the states budget will include include $20 million over the span of three years to help pay for women's seeking abortions in California.