A mother and father were killed, while a 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries after a suspected carjacker leading police on a pursuit crashed into the vehicle holding the trio of family members in West Covina.

The family of the 13-year-old boy who survived the crash says he still doesn't know his mother and step-father died, as he remains critically injured.

Family Sunday gathered to mourn the deaths of 53-year-old Gracie Contreras and her husband 55-year-old Edward Contreras.

"I'm going to miss her," Octavio Medina, Gracie's brother, said as he held back tears. "It hurts."

Medina added, "They loved each other dearly. It's a great loss."

West Covina police say officers were pursuing the driver of the maroon Jeep around around 2 a.m. Saturday. The suspected carjacker crashed the Jeep into the victims' SUV, killing the married couple.

"They're going to have to live with it with the rest of their lives, that they killed some innocent people," Medina said.

The crash left Gracie Contreras's 13 year-old son with critical injuries.

"This is going to be really hard for him, so pray for him," Pearl Shepard, a close friend of Gracie Contreras, said. "Pray for him because that little boy is only 13 and he's going to need everything to make him deal with such a loss."

Shepard is a school bus driver, along with Gracie Contreras.

"I don't know how I'm going to deal with this tomorrow, because I'm doing the same route she did last year," Shepard said. "So, all those kids know her."

Sheperd said her friend had an infectious personality, loud and full of love.

She and Edward Contreras knew one another since middle school, dated as teens, drifted apart and ultimately got back together and married a few years ago.

Now, their family must come to terms with their tragic deaths.

Investigators did not immediately release the name of the suspected carjacker.

The victims' family says they want answers from police about the deadly pursuit crash, but their focus now is on the teenage boy's recovery -- and the two funerals they must now organize.

