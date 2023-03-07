Southern California

West Covina Man Found Dead After Falling Down Cliff in Oregon

A 25-year-old West Covina man was found dead after he fell down a cliff in coastal Oregon last Saturday.

By Anthony Bautista

A 25-year-old West Covina man was found dead after he fell down a cliff in coastal Oregon and was swept away by waves last Saturday, authorities said.

The victim, Henry Minh Hoang, was hiking beyond a safety fence in an area known to locals as “the punch bowl” when he slipped and fell approximately 20 feet to the shoreline, according to authorities.

On March 4, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Oregon State police responded to Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area to assist with the rescue of a male who was swept out into the ocean after falling from a rocky bluff.

VAN NUYS 32 mins ago

Wrong Man Arrested in Van Nuys Carjacking and Kidnapping of 1-year-old Boy

Powerball 1 hour ago

Winner of $2 Billion Powerball Buys $25.5 Million Mansion in Hollywood Hills

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Hoang was reportedly knocked unconscious from the fall and was swept into the ocean by the waves when witnesses lost sight of him.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., on March 5, the victim was located and deceased on the shoreline, at the bottom of a nearby cliff. Hoang's body was recovered and transported to a local funeral home.

This article tagged under:

Southern CaliforniaOregonWest Covina
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us