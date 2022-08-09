West Covina

West Covina Police Make Arrest in Child Exploitation Case, Seeking Potential Victims

The West Covina Police Department has made an arrest in a child sexual exploitation investigation, and they believe there could be physical victims.

By Staff Reports

The West Covina Police Department has made an arrest in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The man they arrested was La Mirada resident and 33-year-old Andrew Williams.

After several months of investigation, multiple police agencies including West Covina Police Detectives, LA Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and members of the U.S. Marshals made an arrest on Aug. 3.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was arrested for possession of over 600 images of child pornography.

Due to Williams' prior place of employment at a church, authorities believe that there may be physical victims.

The West Covina Police are asking for the public's assistance, and ask that anyone who might have information regarding the investigation come forward.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Riverside County 19 mins ago

Small Plane Crashes on 91 Freeway in Corona

Castaic 39 mins ago

Dog Attacks, Kills Owner in Castaic

Williams is also known to have previously resided in the city of Costa Mesa and was most recently employed in the city of San Dimas.

This article tagged under:

West CovinaInvestigationchild pornography
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us