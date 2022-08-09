West Covina Police Make Arrest in Child Exploitation Case, Seeking Potential Victims

The West Covina Police Department has made an arrest in a child sexual exploitation investigation.

The man they arrested was La Mirada resident and 33-year-old Andrew Williams.

After several months of investigation, multiple police agencies including West Covina Police Detectives, LA Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and members of the U.S. Marshals made an arrest on Aug. 3.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was arrested for possession of over 600 images of child pornography.

Due to Williams' prior place of employment at a church, authorities believe that there may be physical victims.

The West Covina Police are asking for the public's assistance, and ask that anyone who might have information regarding the investigation come forward.

Williams is also known to have previously resided in the city of Costa Mesa and was most recently employed in the city of San Dimas.