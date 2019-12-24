West Covina

West Covina Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized

A third person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the Monday night shooting

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

NBCLA

Officers are pictured at the scene of a shooting Monday Dec. 23, 2019 in West Covina.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting Monday night in West Covina.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Larkwood Street, west of South Lark Ellen Avenue, at 9:15 p.m. Monday and found three gun shot victims, two men and a woman, according to Lt. Travis Tibbetts of the West Covina Police Department.

One man died at the scene. The second man suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tibbetts said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

1 min ago

Trump Lashes Out as Impeachment Trial Stuck in Limbo

Route 66 2 mins ago

Another Year Passes Without Legislation to Boost Route 66 Funding

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

The names of the victims were not released.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8688.

This article tagged under:

West Covina
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us