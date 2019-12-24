West Covina Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized

A man was killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting Monday night in West Covina.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Larkwood Street, west of South Lark Ellen Avenue, at 9:15 p.m. Monday and found three gun shot victims, two men and a woman, according to Lt. Travis Tibbetts of the West Covina Police Department.

One man died at the scene. The second man suffered critical injuries and was taken to a hospital. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tibbetts said.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

The names of the victims were not released.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the West Covina Police Department at 626-939-8688.