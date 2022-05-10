West Hills Mother Accused of Murdering 3 Children is Charged

The mother of three West Hills children, ages 8, 10, and 12, was charged with three counts of murder in connection with their deaths over the Mother's Day weekend, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday.

“We all grieve for these children. The loss of their young lives is a tragedy that has affected our entire community,” District Attorney Gascón said. “My prosecutors are working to hold accountable those responsible for their deaths.”

The Los Angeles County coroner's office identified the victims Tuesday as Natalie Flores, 12, Kevin Yanez, 10, and Nathan Yanez, 8. The cases have been placed on a security hold, and no other information is being released, including their cause of death, according to the coroner's office.

Angela Dawn Flores, 38, was being held in lieu of $6 million bail.

She is expected to be arraigned in the LA County Superior Court's Van Nuys branch Wednesday.

Police responded to the home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard Sunday, on Mother's Day after a 911 call came in about a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

Paramedics were called to the scene and determined the children were dead.

An unidentified 16-year-old also was arrested in connection with the slayings.

"During the subsequent investigation, Flores admitted to killing her children with the assistance of the 16-year-old subject," the LAPD said Monday.

Neighbors told NBCLA the family had moved into the home a couple of months ago.