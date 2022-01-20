Motorcycle Rider Killed in Violent Pursuit Crash in West Hills

A motorcycle rider traveling at incredibly high speeds while being pursued by authorities crashed into a car, flipped off and died Thursday in the San Fernando Valley.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Topanga division responded to the crash.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The LAPD was in pursuit of the rider in the West Hills area when the rider, traveling very fast, crashed into a maroon sedan.

The crash occurred at 22800 W Roscoe Blvd., leaving the rider dead. Two others suffered injuries, but it wasn't clear how severe the injuries were.

The rider's identity was not immediately known.

Aerial images from NewsChopper4 showed a mangled maroon sedan and motorcycle.