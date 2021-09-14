West Hollywood Election Worker Dressed in ‘Trump 2020' Attire No Longer Works at Vote Center

One of the notable poll irregularities on Monday was this -- a poll worker wearing a 'Trump 2020' hat and shirt at a West Hollywood voting center.

The election worker was removed, county officials said, advising him that the attire was "inappropriate and unacceptable."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Based on his response and reports that other workers had previously counseled him on this, he was released and is no longer working at the vote center," officials said.

Throughout LA County there has been a steady stream of voters for the recall election. Over the early voting period, including the return of nearly 2 million of mail in ballots and what may bode well for Gov. Gavin Newsom NBC found Democrats here and statewide have been outpacing Republican voter returns almost 2 to 1.

There is still time to get your voting done in LA County alone, there are more than 400 official drop boxes and 253 voting centers.

The polls close at 8 p.m.