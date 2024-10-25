West Hollywood residents seek solution to homeless encampments

West Hollywood residents met virtually with the mayor Thursday night to seek solutions to the homelessness problem in the area.

Neighbors say the problem has been going on for years but they claim it's getting to the point they no longer feel safe.

The parking lot at Santa Monica Boulevard and La Jolla Avenue was the focus of tonight's meeting between residents and the West Hollywood mayor.

“I’ve seen a guy walking completely naked and masturbating. I have seen a woman take her pants down and go to the bathroom, many yelling at each other and setting a trash can on fire”, said Laurie Pulvers, a West Hollywood resident.

Pulvers said she lives in the residential area that is near the parking lot that is also behind the businesses. Some workers told NBC4 that there have been times when the homeless block the delivery entrance of merchandise and sometimes they must accompany the women for safety.

“Unfortunately, there are homeless people who are aggressive, they attack people and businesses, and that is a problem,” said Salvador Ferrer, a nearby resident.

Residents asked the city to install more electric poles and security cameras, and they also said they would like to see more patrols monitoring the alley.

“I’m concerned about our safety, as you can hear right now a lot of yelling and erratic behavior, not the neighborhood I moved into four years ago”, said Renee Hobson, a West Hollywood resident.

Pulvers said she is fed up with the situation. She adds that she recently found a person sleeping at the entrance of her house and others using the garden hose.

West Hollywood officials reported that they are working with teams that offer services to homeless people. They also said they are investing in temporary housing and are aware of complaints being made by residents.