West Hollywood

Some iconic restaurants on Sunset Strip are shutting down

A popular French bistro in West Hollywood is one of them.

By Camilla Rambaldi and Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

More lease signs are appearing on the world-famous Sunset Strip as some restaurants are shuttering their doors after decades in business, citing unbearable costs and a decline in foot traffic.

Since opening doors in 1981, the West Hollywood restaurant will serve up its last dishes at the end of March as operators blamed rising costs, including higher hourly pay for employees.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“”The minimum wage has gone up since 2019 like 40%,” Luc Mena, the restaurant’s general manager, said “In order for us to survive, we would have to sell $80 steaks.”

The state’s minimum wage is one of the highest in the nation as all workers are entitled to at least $16 an hour. For fast-food workers, the minimum wage starts at $20.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A reduction in a number of visitors to the iconic 1.5 mile stretch of Sunset Boulevard has been devastating and crippling for businesses, Mena said.

“We don’t have enough foot traffic in the winter, and it led to the decision of us closing down,” he explained, saying there weren’t any walk-in customers over the summer. “Usually around summer time when it gets really busy, it gives you a cushion to survive the winter.”

Restaurants Feb 13

Denny's is closing dozens more restaurants this year

venice Dec 4, 2024

Two iconic restaurants in SoCal to close after nearly 50 years 

Other popular eateries that are set to close include Hudson House and The Den on Sunset.

West Hollywood officials said they are providing incentives to local businesses so they can stay afloat, including a reduction in business license renewal fees. 

“There’s a lot of sadness,” West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Byers said. “People have come to love these places and see them as part of their memories.”

While the mayor admitted there’s only so much the city can do as commercial rent prices are beyond its control, she said the vacant restaurants won’t stay empty for too long.

“Every business that closes, we have seen more licenses open up,” Byers said, adding there’s a lot of change happening quickly. “We’re not at a low point in terms of new businesses opening.” 

This article tagged under:

West Hollywood
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us