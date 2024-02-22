Video shows 2 men walking dog attack Security Ambassador in West Hollywood

One person was arrested and a second is being sought by deputies in an attack on a Security Ambassador in West Hollywood.

Deputies responded to the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. Feb. 15 after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The assault stemmed from an argument between the victim and two men who are seen carrying flashlights and walking a dog in security camera video, sheriff's officials said.

As the two men pass the victim, they appear to exchange words before a fight that spilled from the sidewalk into the street. The attackers used their flashlights and pepper spray to assault the victim, authorities said.

The victim was identified by authorities as a Security Ambassador who is part of a public safety program in West Hollywood.

He was on his lunch break at the time and wearing his uniform, authorities said.

"We believe that the suspects recognized him as a Security Ambassador with the city," sheriff's Capt. Bill Moulder said.

One of the attackers was arrested that evening. The second man is still wanted by authorities. Sheriff's officials described that man as 5-foot-10-inches tall, in his 30s or 40s and weighing 190 pounds.

"West Hollywood Station deputies located one suspect and arrested them for the assault," according to a sheriff's department statement. "The second suspect remains outstanding and has yet to be identified."

The name of the suspect in custody was not released.

Details about the victim's injuries were not available.

Anyone with information regarding the assault was urged to contact Detective J. Morales at 310-358-4058 or jjmorale@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit

p3tips.com.