Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday are expected to release more details after they arrested a person in connection with the brutal assault of a valet at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the department said.

The person is accused of severely beating Efrain “Frankie” Zarazua around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14 outside the restaurant at 8447 Santa Monica Blvd.

Surveillance video of the attack shows the shirtless assailant knocking Zarazua to the ground then stomping and repeatedly kicking him in the head.

During the unprovoked attack, the suspect allegedly punched Zarazua in the face while he was working, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

The suspect then kicked the victim several times on his head and upper body before fleeing the area on foot, according to sheriff's officials.

Detectives also believe the suspect was also behind other brutal assaults against at least five people between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

Zarazua is said to be recovering after being released from the ICU nearly two weeks after the attack, according to his son.