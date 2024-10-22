West Hollywood

Officials to announce details in arrest of West Hollywood valet attack suspect

Officials are set to share more details on the case at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday are expected to release more details after they arrested a person in connection with the brutal assault of a valet at Barney’s Beanery in West Hollywood.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the department said. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The person is accused of severely beating Efrain “Frankie” Zarazua around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14 outside the restaurant at 8447 Santa Monica Blvd. 

Surveillance video of the attack shows the shirtless assailant knocking Zarazua to the ground then stomping and repeatedly kicking him in the head.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

West Hollywood Sep 19

Man who attacked West Hollywood valet linked to more assaults, authorities say

West Hollywood Sep 17

Valet hospitalized after attack outside West Hollywood Barney's Beanery

During the unprovoked attack, the suspect allegedly punched Zarazua in the face while he was working, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness. 

The suspect then kicked the victim several times on his head and upper body before fleeing the area on foot, according to sheriff's officials.

Detectives also believe the suspect was also behind other brutal assaults against at least five people between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

Zarazua is said to be recovering after being released from the ICU nearly two weeks after the attack, according to his son.

This article tagged under:

West Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us