Visitors to West Hollywood can enjoy free parking every Wednesday night during April as the city tries to attract more patrons to businesses.

Under the “WeHappy Wednesdays” initiative, parking meters and city-owned parking lots will offer free parking every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Normally, parking meters cost $2 an hour along Sunset Boulevard until 2 a.m. while drivers have to feed their meters until midnight on Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue.

Restaurants and bars will also offer deals and discounts on food and drinks while the initiative by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce continues. The list of WeHappy deals can be found here.

“This initiative removes a common barrier to visiting local establishments and encourages the community to rediscover favorite spots and explore new ones —all while directly supporting local businesses, the chamber of commerce said in a statement, adding that many businesses in the area are still grappling with the impacts of the COVId-19 pandemic and the wildfires in January.

“WeHappy Wednesdays isn’t just about free parking, it’s about making sure our local businesses continue to thrive by giving people an extra incentive to go out and experience our vibrant city,” said Genevieve Morrill, President & CEO of WHCC. “Whether it’s a dinner with friends, shopping at a local boutique, or catching a show, we want to make it as easy as possible for people to support the businesses that shape West Hollywood.”