RVs to be removed at 3-day homeless encampment cleanup in Gardena area

A homeless encampment cleanup and outreach operation is planned for Wednesday at a location with dozens of RVs in the West Rancho Dominguez and Gardena area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homeless Outreach Services Team will lead the operation with help from other agencies. Trash, debris and RVs obstructing sidewalks and roads will be removed, the sheriff's department said.

People at the encampment near Figueroa Street and Redondo Beach Boulevard, east of the 110 Freeway, will be offered housing and support services, the agency said.

The operation will take about three days. Sheriff Robert Luna said there are about 60 RVs and the location, which neighbors have complained about for years.

"I've heard from homeowners and constituents… and small business owners who have really suffered, as well as my constituents who are living in these sub-par RVs," said Supervisor Holly Mitchell.