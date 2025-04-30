Homelessness

RVs to be removed at 3-day homeless encampment cleanup in Gardena area

Trash, debris and RVs obstructing sidewalks and roads will be removed from the LA County location.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Los Angeles County agencies and nonprofit group members prepare for a homeless encampment outreach operation in the Gardena area Wednesday April 30, 2025.
NBCLA

A homeless encampment cleanup and outreach operation is planned for Wednesday at a location with dozens of RVs in the West Rancho Dominguez and Gardena area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homeless Outreach Services Team will lead the operation with help from other agencies. Trash, debris and RVs obstructing sidewalks and roads will be removed, the sheriff's department said.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

City of Industry Mar 31

What City of Industry homeless encampment inside RV storage lot looks like now after NBCLA reports

Housing Apr 21

60,000 Americans to lose their rental assistance and risk eviction unless Congress acts

People at the encampment near Figueroa Street and Redondo Beach Boulevard, east of the 110 Freeway, will be offered housing and support services, the agency said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The operation will take about three days. Sheriff Robert Luna said there are about 60 RVs and the location, which neighbors have complained about for years.

"I've heard from homeowners and constituents… and small business owners who have really suffered, as well as my constituents who are living in these sub-par RVs," said Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

This article tagged under:

Homelessness
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us