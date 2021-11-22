60 freeway

Westbound 60 Freeway Lanes Reopened After Fatal Crash

Details about the fatality, the number of injuries and the people involved were not yet available.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The westbound side of the 60 Freeway saw a significant backup Monday morning, after a fatal multiple-vehicle crash closed all lanes for a period of time during the morning commute.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the Chino area of the 60 freeway, between Mountain Avenue and the Euclid exit, near the Ontario border.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The CHP's Traffic Incident Information page noted three vehicles involved in the crash, but did not go into detail about the number of injuries or the exact number of fatalities. At least one person was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Caltrans District 8 announced on Twitter that all lanes were open again around 7 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Traffic was backed up for miles, as authorities investigated the incident and diverted drivers to other routes.

fatal crash 21 hours ago

Person Killed in Overturned Vehicle Crash on Santa Monica Freeway

chase Nov 17

Woman Hospitalized After Crashing Into Semi During Police Chase

This article tagged under:

60 freewayOntariofatal crashChino
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us