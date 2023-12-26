Westchester unhoused mother tried to get help before baby's death

An unhoused mother in Westchester is forced to bury her one-year-old daughter after she died on the street.

The mother tells NBC4 she tried to get into housing but was denied.

It was not clear how the child died, but the baby along with the mother and another child have been on the streets for a while.

The investigation is ongoing but Yayra Rutherford’s family thinks she may have died because she was cold. They believe she may still be alive today if just one of LA's homeless services had helped them with a place to stay.

Yayra Rutherford was a smiling, teething 1-year-old who loved makeup and her mom.

“She’d stand up in the bed, she’d tap me and she’d go ‘Hi’ every morning at 4 a.m. I don’t have anybody to wake me up now,” Amantha van Cleave, Yayra’s mother said.

Van Cleave said their family’s been in LA for eight months and mostly lived out of her car.

But the last few weeks they slept at LAX and spent the day at a bus stop nearby – where Yayra died last Friday.

“She was teething the night before and then she just went to sleep and didn’t wake back up,” the mother said.

The Medical Examiner is still working to determine her official cause of death, but while they investigate, her Godmother, who is also homeless, is furious.

“It does not matter what they tell you, they will not help you,” Stella Bethel, Yayra’s Godmother said.

Bethel said in recent months their family reached out to several LA County homeless service agencies but no one helped.

“If you do not have an alcohol issue, if you do not have a drug problem or if you are not a victim of any type of any type of domestic violence or S.A., you’re not getting any help,” Bethel said. “We’re tired. We’re tired of reaching out for help, we’re tired of these people showing up looking down on us in condescending ways, like yo, there are people out here that really need help and these people are not listening.”

Van Cleave said she called 211 last week, a hotline that works to connect people in LA County with emergency shelters.

This month LA’s city controller posted about their audit that showed last winter, 211 was overwhelmed with more than 160,000 calls for shelter, and they only answered half.

Van Cleave said she called three days before her child died. “They said that they didn’t have any openings and the holiday is coming, ‘Oh you can try after that,’” she said.

Now after the holiday, this family is still without a home and now grieving after the death of this 1-year-old they loved so much.

“That little bity baby, that 1 year old baby, was what held us together. Now what are we supposed to do? Starve? Sleep on the streets? What are we supposed to do?” Bethel said.

A separate homeless service agency PATH put them up in a hotel until tomorrow. But after tonight they have to check out and they don’t know what they are going to do.

They said they want to focus on finding money to cremate Yayra, but sadly they also have to spend time still trying to find a home.