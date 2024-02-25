Westlake Village community creates memorial in honor of Iskander brothers

Two days after Rebecca Grossman was convicted on several counts in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed two young brothers, the Westlake Village community gathered to honor the victims’ young lives in a memorial.

Numerous bouquets of flowers were placed at the site of the 2020 crash where 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander were killed. The boys were crossing the street at a marked crosswalk with their family when Grossman sped down the road and struck the boys with her vehicle.

NBCLA A poster of Mark and Jacob Iskander is displayed at a memorial for the boys on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.

She was convicted on Friday of two counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and one felony count of hit-and-run driving. Grossman faces up to 34 years to life in prison.

“We felt it was important to gather together because a lot of people couldn’t come to court and it was important to gather together and say a prayer for Mark and Jacob,” said Julie Cohen, a friend of the Iskander family.

Nancy and Karim Iskander, parents of the young boys, were unable to attend the memorial as they continue to process their grief over their sons’ deaths and relief over Grossman’s sentence. On Friday, however, the mourning parents spoke outside the courtroom following the trial.

"Mark and Jacob did not die. They were murdered," Nancy Iskander said on Friday. "I don't have any hate for her. My heart broke for her children. I'm a mother."

In honor of the boys, their parents have been working hard to give back to the community. In their memory, the Iskanders created a scholarship for foster children and have also contributed to other charitable works.