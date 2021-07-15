Westland Real Estate Group Offers Job Fair

Property management company Westland Real Estate Group will hire staff through a job fair that will take place in Long Beach on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Positions include porters, maintenance technicians, leasing agents, leasing managers, property managers, area managers, among others.

The job fair will be held at the company's headquarters, located at 520 W Willow St., Long Beach, CA 90806.

The organizers recommend completing an online application to receive a link to schedule an interview on the day of the job fair.

