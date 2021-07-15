Job Fair

Westland Real Estate Group Offers Job Fair

By Telemundo 52

Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Property management company Westland Real Estate Group will hire staff through a job fair that will take place in Long Beach on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Positions include porters, maintenance technicians, leasing agents, leasing managers, property managers, area managers, among others.

The job fair will be held at the company's headquarters, located at 520 W Willow St., Long Beach, CA 90806.

The organizers recommend completing an online application to receive a link to schedule an interview on the day of the job fair.

To complete the application, click here.

This story first appeared on NBCLA's sister station, Telemundo 52. Haz clic aquí para leer esta historia en español.

