77-Year-Old Westminster Crossing Guard Killed in Crash

A longtime Westminster crossing guard was killed in a crash Tuesday, and now police are asking for witnesses in the city to step forward to help establish a cause for the wreck.

The crash occurred about 5:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street, according to Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick.

Robert Polino Avila, 77, of Westminster, was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles that crashed, and was pronounced dead at the scene, MacCormick said.

He was a longtime resident and had worked as a crossing guard for the city for the past dozen years, but was not on the job at the time, the commander added.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The passenger in Avila's car and the driver of the other car involved in the crash were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries, MacCormick said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam at 714-548-3770.