Westminster family, including children, held hostage during home invasion

A 27-year-old man was charged today with participating in a home-invasion robbery in Westminster.

Danny Sommay was charged with one count of kidnapping to commit robbery and five counts of robbery, all felonies, with sentencing enhancements for using a gun and a stun gun in the attack, according to court records.

Officers responded about 10:40 p.m. Monday to the 8900 block of Pebble Beach Circle when a resident called 911 and whispered to a dispatcher that she needed help, police said.

As officers arrived, four suspects were fleeing out the front door, disguised with masks and armed with guns, police said.

Sommay was apprehended as he hurled his gun over a brick wall, police said. The weapon -- a 9mm handgun -- was reported as stolen, police said.

The other suspects got away, police said.

The victims included an elderly woman, 14-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl.

Police said the armed robbers forced their way into the home and pushed a man to the floor, using a stun gun to threaten him into compliance, police said. Four others were tied up in the living room as the robbers demanded to be shown where any valuables were kept, police said. A woman who lives in the home managed to hide in a closet and dial 911, police said.

Sommay did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana Wednesday. The hearing was rescheduled for Sept. 21 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.