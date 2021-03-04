Westminster Man Arrested on Suspicion of Child and Revenge Porn

A 23-year-old Westminster man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of distributing “revenge porn” against ex-girlfriends online, including explicit images of one girl who is underage, Santa Ana police said.

Dillon Nguyen was booked on suspicion of distributing child pornography, possession and control of child pornography and distributing intimate photos of another, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

Police were notified of allegations that Nguyen was disseminating videos and photos of his ex-girlfriends and found he had allegedly created multiple social media accounts, so he could post revenge porn, Bertagna said.

He's accused of posting explicit images and videos of sexual encounters hundreds of times with “disparaging and identifying” details about the victims, Bertagna said.

Police served multiple search warrants online and at his residence on Thursday, Bertagna said, seizing multiple electronic devices and other alleged evidence of the uploading and distribution of more than 500 pornographic images.