As widespread immigration raids across Southern California have resulted in an known number of arrests, the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles said it can try to help track down undocumented immigrants detained by federal agents.

Since the immigration operations at workplaces began occurring publicly in the Los Angeles area nearly two weeks ago, many families said they were distraught for up to 72 hours, not knowing where their loved ones were or whether they were safe.

Due to the heavy backlog in the federal immigration system with the aggressive detainment of undocumented people, including those without criminal history, those taken by ICE agents are not registered into the detention center system until a couple of days later, according to Carlos Gonzalez, the Mexican consul general of Los Angeles.

“What I have seen is that all these (detention) centers are operating almost at capacity,” Gonzalez told NBC Los Angeles, adding that officials from the LA office can no longer visit the Los Angeles detention center in downtown LA since it closed on June 6.

Gonzalez said the Los Angeles consulate has confirmed the arrests and identities of at least 77 Mexican immigration.

“Mexican national who were detained – there were transferred to Adelanto, which is an hour away from San Bernardino and Santa Ana,” the consul said.

Although his office is unable to visit those in the LA detention facility, he said, for people trying to confirm whether their loved ones are detained by the federal government, the best way is to use the hotline at 520-623-7874.

“It doesn’t matter where your loved one is destined, this is connected to the whole network of 53 consular offices that Mexico has in the United States,” Gonzalez added, saying the hotline operates 24 hours seven days a week.

For consulate officials who are near open detention centers, they visit detainees twice a day, checking their physical condition and well-being while getting information about the detainees' family and relatives.

“We make sure they have legal representation,” Gonzalez said. “Our priority is those who want to fight their removal proceedings, those who want their day in court that they have the opportunity to do so.”

The consul general said he’s aware of undocumented Mexican nationals in LA avoiding going to work or doctor’s offices in fear of immigration agents, but he recommended that people prepare for the worst case scenario.

“They should not allow themselves for their lives to be conducted by fear because panic is a great paralyzer,” he said. “They should get legal information in order. They should get financial education information so they can manage their money remotely in case they need to.”

Gonzalez also urged people to get all their documents updated for themselves and their children while remaining calm.

“They have to face reality. Things have changed,” he added.