Scams

What is a brushing scam? Experts are warning consumers about QR code fraud

Experts urge consumers to keep an eye on packages they never ordered

By Benjamin Gamson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Brushing scams are an emerging threat to unsuspecting consumers as Black Friday shopping begins. 

The first type of the scam begins when fraudsters gain information such as a name and home address. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

From there, scammers will set up an Amazon account with the victim’s information and send a package to the targeted person’s home with no return address. 

“Once you have signed to confirm receipt of the parcel, the scammer then writes a positive verified review for the product in your name, to help improve their seller rating and to help drive more sales,” said Kushal Tantry of QR Code Developer, a company that allows users to create custom QR codes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Holidays Nov 20

Gift card scams on the rise as the holiday season approaches

Scams Sep 9

Rental scams being investigated in Culver City

Another form of the brushing scams includes a QR code, where the recipient of the package is asked to register the new product or uncover who sent the package.

Once the QR code is scanned, the scammer will be able to access the victim’s personal and banking information.

Experts are recommending that people update passwords and don’t scan QR codes that are unfamiliar while checking bank accounts for unusual activity.

This article tagged under:

Scamsblack friday
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us